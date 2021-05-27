United Bank announced that Carrollton’s David Edwards has joined the Company as Executive Vice President and Director of Strategic Projects.
Edwards’ banking experience spans across 35 years throughout the South, working most recently as the Regional Director for Bank OZK’s Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia region. He earned his BBA in Accounting from Georgia Southern University in 1986 and remains active in the school community serving as a trustee board member for the GSU Foundation and Parker College of Business. He also serves as a board member for the Delta Chi Fraternity Housing Corporation at Georgia Tech and the Delta Chi Fraternity Educational Foundation.
Edwards is the current Finance and Investment Committee Chair for the University of West Georgia Foundation and serves as a board member for the Atlanta Youth Academy. David is passionate about equipping youth and young adults to succeed in their endeavors.
David and his wife, Katherine, live in Carrollton, where they are active in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. They enjoy spending time with their four adult children and their spouses, along with eight grandchildren. In his leisure time, David enjoys road cycling.
Jim Edwards, CEO of United Bank, commented on the announcement, “I am excited about David joining our bank family. He has the reputation of being a tremendous visionary and bank leader, and his experience will bring new energy and insight into our growing organization.”
Special to The Times-Georgian
