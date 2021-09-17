David Cook, Sr.

Mr. David Lee Cook Sr., entered into the kingdom on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
He was born on April 30, 1932, to the late Emila Rogers Cook and Earl Cook of Carrollton, Georgia. He joined First Baptist Church at an early age and also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Southwire.
He was married to late Helen Ruth Hayes Cook for 56 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, beautiful wife, two sons, one granddaughter, one grandson, one brother and four sisters.
He leaves to cherish his beautiful memories with his children, Joann Turner, Jennifer (Willie) North, Regina (Zachery) Cleveland, Felicia (Dennis) Laye, and Earl Cook. Also a very special family member Anthony “Duck” Pearson. He also leaves to cherish his beautiful memories with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom were dear to him along with his nieces and nephews. He also leaves to cherish, one brother, George Cook; one sister, Margret Mann; one brother-in-law, Cleveland Hayes; and a host of other relatives and friends.
His service will be on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. at 1 p.m. at A Place of Refuge Church, 106 Refuge Way in Carrollton, Bishop Barry D. Walker, Pastor. Interment will follow in Carrollton.
His viewing will be on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone is required to wear a mask to the viewing and funeral services.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St. Carrollton, Georgia.
