David George
Boyd Sr., 70, of Bowdon, passed
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 6:11 pm
David George
Boyd Sr., 70, of Bowdon, passed
away on Sunday,
Sept. 18, 2022.
David was born Aug. 16, 1952, in Philadelphia, PA to George Washington Boyd III and Edith Marion Boyd. He
spent many years managing Bonanza restaurants and eventually started his own commercial cleaning business
with his wife.
David was a man with a kind heart and taught his family to work hard but above
all to love with all
you have. He was
loved by so many
and will be missed greatly. He built his family a warm home and his love for woodworking can
be seen in every
room. He poured
love into everything he built and did throughout his life.
His wife and children were tremendously blessed to have
him in their lives. In
David’s later years
he loved to tinker
with his tractor and guns. He also enjoyed his time with his dogs. He loved many dogs through the years but none seemed to comfort him quite as much as his sweet
girl, Honey. David
was a good man, a man of God, and one of those few and far between type of individuals that will never be forgotten.
He is preceded in death by his father, George Washington Boyd III, and his daughter, Kimberly Ann Boyd.
Survivors include his mother, Edith Marion Breary Boyd; his wife of 49 years, Anna Marie Stoerrle Boyd; his sister, and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Pat Andrews;
his son, David George Boyd Jr.; his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah Ashley Boyd Robinson and John Michael Robinson; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Bowdon First Methodist Church with the Rev. Randy Simpkins officiating. The family will receive family and friends at Rainwater Funeral Home on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
