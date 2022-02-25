David Bonner,
73, of Bowdon, died
on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Flint Ridge Baptist Church in Bowdon. Interment will follow in the Bowdon Community Cemetery.
His viewing will be on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton from 4-7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and the funeral service must wear a mask.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St., Carrollton; 770-832-9059.
