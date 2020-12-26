David Harper Barr, 91, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.

The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Gaurav Shroff officiating.

Interment will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Sunday, December 27, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Dec 28
Funeral Mass
Monday, December 28, 2020
10:00AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
210 Old Center Point Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
