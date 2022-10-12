Mr. Dave Reynolds, age 66, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Jeff Jackson officiating.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 10:20 pm
Mr. Dave Reynolds, age 66, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Jeff Jackson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 600 Newnan Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117 or to a charity of choice.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
