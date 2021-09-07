Overdose deaths in Carroll County have become more consistent in recent years as area residents have fallen prey to suppliers who mx harmful and even fake substances with illicit drugs.
In late August, Hayla Folden, District 4 Public Health Media Relations Specialist, reported that counterfeit pills containing fentanyl had entered the Carroll County area, and had been sold as Xanax or Percocet.
Both drugs are normally prescribed for anxiety and pain relief respectively, but both are also controlled substances.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than morphine. Recreational use of this drug can result in accidental overdoses.
Overdose deaths in Carroll County recorded by Coroner Keith Hancock show that over the last two years, overdose death rates have increased.
Most of the deaths from the reports have come from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. In 2019, Hancock said there were a total of 35 deaths in the Carroll County area.
In 2019, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reported 25 deaths, Carrollton Police Department reported eight deaths, while the Villa Rica Police Department and Temple Police Department both only reported one death.
In 2020, there was a total of 36 deaths. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reported 21, Carrollton Police Department reported seven, Villa Rica Police Department and Temple Police Department reported three, while the Bowdon Police Department reported one.
While some may think that illegal drugs, like heroin, are the main causes of overdose, cases involving prescription drug overdose are actually higher.
In fact, all drugs, including alcohol, can cause an overdose. And the risk increases when different drugs are taken together.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rate of drug overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids nearly doubled between 2013 and 2014.
This category includes both prescription synthetic opioids (fentanyl and tramadol) which are dispensed under various trademarked names.
But there is also non-pharmaceutical fentanyl manufactured in illegal laboratories. Toxicology tests used by coroners and medical examiners are unable to distinguish between prescription and illicit fentanyl.
Based on reports from states and drug seizure data, a substantial portion of the increase in synthetic opioid deaths appears to be related to increased availability of illicit fentanyl — although this cannot be confirmed by mortality studies, according to the CDC.
The increased overdose rate in the county is indicative of the larger number of people who become addicted to the drugs. Many of these seek treatment for their addiction, either by order of a court or through the intervention of their loved ones. One such rehab facility is Blake House, which is based in Bremen, whose director knows firsthand about the struggles people undergo to break their addictions.
Nate Stephens, Executive Director at Blake House, said that for several years he had himself struggled with addiction, but later learned that there was more to life than chasing a high.
The Blake House is a 10-month long, in-patient regeneration process. The process of regeneration, which the center defines as “to reform to a better state,” is the prescription for life-long freedom from addiction.
Stephens said he was a troubled kid since his teenage years. But when he lost his father at the age of 14, he got involved with the wrong crowd and business. As a result, he dug himself deeper into a depression, that he said only drugs could fix.
“I was already in my addiction by the age of 17,” said Stephens. “Once I graduated high school, it was like no-holds barred.”
Stephens said losing his father was the traumatic event that led to more traumatic events.
“That was my excuse,” said Stephens. “That was the start of my drug addiction. It gave me the ammo I needed to say ‘screw the world, why is this happening to me’, and then it just escalated.
Stephens said that although he was raised in a good household, he started smoking marijuana at an early age. He described his childhood as “growing up as the black sheep of the family”— even at the age of three.
“I was always in trouble at school,” said Stephens. “It was slowly happening before my dad passed, but when he passed, [drugs] was my outlet.”
Stephens was first introduced to methamphetamine while at a house party. After doing it just that one time, he said he “fell in love” with it.
“I wasn’t using every day; maybe once a month,” said Stephens. “Then, I had an offer from a drug dealer that told me that if I went to sell, I could make $1,000. I did it, and that started my drug-dealing career.”
At the beginning of his addiction, Stephens said he only snorted meth. However, after a few years, he tried intravenous (shooting with a needle) for about six months before stopping.
“It was during the summer, like mid-July, and I had track marks, so I would have to wear long sleeves to cover it up in Georgia heat,” said Stephens. “So, I was like I can’t keep doing this, and I quit.”
Stephens said that while taking meth, his addiction not only made him feel high, but it made him feel different.
“It can flip a switch, like you start seeing and hearing things that aren’t there,” said Stephens. “It’s straight near your bloodstream.You can’t really explain it unless you’ve tried it.
“It’s like night and day. It goes from ‘this is good’ to ‘this is insane how high I am right now.’ That’s why you see people not only overdosing now, but also they’ll just basically pass out, which we call nodding.”
Stephens was arrested many times, he said, and while in prison, Stephens said he was almost been beaten to death. He was knocked unconscious for about 15 minutes during the fight, he said.
Additionally, Stephens said about three or four of his teeth were knocked out, and some were chipped. He also had to receive 10 stitches inside of his mouth, and 15 staples in his head.
“When I woke up in the infirmary, I was literally spitting my teeth out,” said Stephens. “It took me two days to remember my birthday. I knew my name, but not the year I was born in.”
Stephens said that incident was a wake-up call for him. He knew that he did not want to spend the rest of his life in prison, especially if he had to go through such experiences.
“That was the beginning of something inside of me saying, ‘hey, you need to get it together,’ ” said Stephens. “But still, at that time, I don’t think it was God speaking to me, I think it was just logical speaking.”
Stephens said in his opinion, prison has always been focused on punishing offenders. It is not used to help to regenerate people in order for them to move forward.
“It’s just a punishment,” said Stephens. “It’s not society saying ‘hey, we understand you have a problem, let us help address that problem,’ and then we can work together to build a new person where you don’t have to live like that anymore.”
The purpose of TBH is to provide a place of refuge for men struggling with addiction and allow Christ to regenerate them physically, spiritually, and mentally.
At the Blake House, the staff focus on building the men’s mental before working on the physical. TBH staff believe that the state of a man before addiction is filled with wounds of rejection and pain, and these wounds have led to a life of addiction.
TBH staff all come from the program themselves. Therefore, they are all able to relate to newcomers and help them cope.
While drugs and overdoses have always been dangerous, Stephens said that in the earlier days it was not as dangerous as it is now. It was rare to hear about overdoses unless it was in regards to heroin, he said.
“Not to sound like it was never dangerous, but back in my day, you didn’t have to worry about getting fentanyl in anything you had,” said Stephens. “You didn’t have to worry about OD’ing because somebody put something in your drugs. That was non-existent.”
Stephens told the Times-Georgian on Friday that the stigma over drug use has changed over the last few years, — and he is happy about that for many reasons.
“In anytime that I have been busted for drugs, I was never offered any help,” said Stephens. “That was not a thing back then. There was no rehab or halfway houses.
“They would just send them to prison. Now, the stigma has changed. People are now able to say, ‘this is a problem, and sending them to prison is not the answer.’ I love that.”
