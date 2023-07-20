Mr. Darrien D. White, age 38, of Hampton, GA died on July 13, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday July 22, 2023 at Straight Life COG Pentecostal, 4228 Glenhaven Drive, Decatur, GA 30035. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Friday July 21, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St, Riverdale, GA 30274. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.