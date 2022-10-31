Darrell Teal

Darrell Lynn Teal, age 76 of Ranburne, Alabama, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Darrell was born on, April 18, 1946, the son of the late Homer Nathan Teal and the late Mary Rogers Maxwell, both of Heard County. He is survived by his wife, Jan Pollard Teal, his children, and their spouses; Scott and Lorie Teal of Wedowee, AL and Noah and Connie Steed of Bowdon, GA, He is also survived by his grandchildren; Stewart Teal and his wife Ashlee, Nathan Teal, Marlow Steed, and Hank Steed. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Darnell, and Dottie Teal, proceeded in death by his late brother Charles Williamson and survived by his sister-in-law Mable Williamson and his brother Scotty Maxwell and proceeded in death by Linda Maxwell, along with many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Darrell was Pop Darrell and Pop Horse to his family, who he loved dearly. To his family, friends, and neighbors, his bigger than life heart and personality touched us all. Maybe it was a call or a honk in your driveway from ole blue, a holler across the pasture or likely a joke in your text messages. If you were not Darrell’s friend, you just needed to give him five minutes and you had a new friend for life.
He blessed many with his choice, to believe in all of us as the “Bowdon banker”. He loved his farm, his horses, and those Texas longhorns. Darrell enjoyed spending time in prayer and solitude on his prayer bench he built at his barn.
Banking led to the “store man”, where he helped raise every child in two counties. He was even convinced to be a substitute teacher and boy did he have fun! His other jobs included, being the “tie man” and the notary for many marriage licenses.
There are plenty of Darrell stories and we are sure that you all have one as well. He will be missed dearly.
Darrell and Jan were members of the Macedonia Baptist church of Ranburne, AL.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Macedonia Baptist Church in Ranburne. Bro. Darnell Teal and Bro. Couch Whitley will officiate. Music will be provided by Jerry Rogers, Melissa Entrekin, Rhonda Dixson, and Alex Runyan. Pallbearers will be Stewart Teal, Nathan Teal, Mark Teal, Casey Teal, Kendyl Smith, Derek Smith, and in spirit, Hank Steed. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
