Darrell Teal

Darrell Lynn Teal, age 76 of Ranburne, Alabama, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Darrell was born on, April 18, 1946, the son of the late Homer Nathan Teal and the late Mary Rogers Maxwell, both of Heard County. He is survived by his wife, Jan Pollard Teal, his children, and their spouses; Scott and Lorie Teal of Wedowee, AL and Noah and Connie Steed of Bowdon, GA, He is also survived by his grandchildren; Stewart Teal and his wife Ashlee, Nathan Teal, Marlow Steed, and Hank Steed. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Darnell, and Dottie Teal, proceeded in death by his late brother Charles Williamson and survived by his sister-in-law Mable Williamson and his brother Scotty Maxwell and proceeded in death by Linda Maxwell, along with many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

