The University of West Georgia has added a new staff member in the communications space as Darrell Redden has been hired as the Assistant Sports Information Director.

As the Assistant SID, Redden is the primary contact for UWG's volleyball and men's basketball teams while also assisting with the promotion of all of UWG's 14 NCAA sports. Redden also plays an integral role in UWG Athletics' presence on social media.

