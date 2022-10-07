The University of West Georgia has added a new staff member in the communications space as Darrell Redden has been hired as the Assistant Sports Information Director.
As the Assistant SID, Redden is the primary contact for UWG's volleyball and men's basketball teams while also assisting with the promotion of all of UWG's 14 NCAA sports. Redden also plays an integral role in UWG Athletics' presence on social media.
"The fact that Darrell helps us bring our Communications staff back to whole is fitting. He is a finisher who possesses an incredible ability to focus on the task at hand," said Director of Athletics, Jason Carmichael. "I look forward to having him be a part of our team, but also I am eager for our team to be a part of the stewardship of his talent and potential."
A 2021 graduate of the University of West Georgia, Redden began his tenure as an intern in the Athletic Communications office before serving as a graduate assistant during the 2021-22 athletic year.
A native of Warner Robins, Redden holds a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management from UWG and is currently pursuing a Master's Degree in Sport Management. Aside from supporting the Wolves, Redden is a fan of the USC Trojans and the Miami Heat.
What They Are Saying
"Darrell is a rising star in the sports information world. He has proven himself as a professional throughout his time at West Georgia. His willingness to learn the role and grow into it has been a sight to see and I look forward to his continued progress in the profession."
— Matt Cooke, UWG Assistant Athletic Director for Events, Marketing, and Media Services
"Darrell's work ethic and dedication to learning the ins and outs of this industry have been a pleasure to watch over the past few years. I am excited to see him continue to grow as a professional and make an impact in this department in his new role."
— Jared Boggus, UWG Sports Information Director
