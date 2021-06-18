Darlene Fricks

Darlene Cook Fricks, age 74 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Mrs. Fricks was born in Carrollton, Georgia on Feb. 23, 1947, the daughter of the late Durward Doster Cook and Illene Lucille Houck Cook. She was a
1965 graduate of Carrollton High School and earned her RN at Crawford Long. She was a pediatric nurse for 40 years and touched many lives.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Jesse Fricks. She is survived by two children, Gena (Kevin) Houle of Suwanee, Carl (Alison) Fricks of Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander and Benjamin Mulkey; sister, Patty (Cary) Morris of Apison, Tennessee; and brother, John Cook of Carrollton.
A graveside service and interment will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Clem Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Darlene Cook Fricks to the Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 206 Newnan St., Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.