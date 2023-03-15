“Dark Side of the Moon”, released March 1, 1973, was a turning point for Rock music and its creators, the British band collectively known as Pink Floyd. The band had originally been psychedelic, experimental, and avante garde in their stylistic tendencies with their initial release, August 1967’s “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn”. That album that helped to propel the “space rock” subgenre with its introductory track, “Astronomy Domine”, a song that still sounds like a dream from another world. Syd Barrett, their leader and primary composer at the time, was a guitarist and vocalist with a striking appearance and boundless creativity. He, along with drummer Nick Mason, bassist/vocalist Roger Waters, and keyboardist/vocalist Richard Wright, recorded the album with Beatles engineer Norman Smith producing at EMI Studio (later renamed Abbey Road Studios) from February to May of that year. They released two successful singles prior to the album, February 1967’s “Arnold Layne” and June 1967’s “See Emily Play”. With a unique sound and great songs, it seemed that the group had a bright future in popular music ahead of them.
However, by November of 1967, Barrett was increasingly erratic in his behavior due to his use of lysergic acid diethylamide (L.S.D.). Pink Floyd recruited his childhood friend, David Gilmour, to play guitar in his stead for their public performances. By January of 1968, the band’s chief creative was out, and the now-legendary lineup was complete, one that would spend years developing a repertoire and catalog that eventually would sell over 100,000,000 copies of their albums worldwide.
Gilmour, Mason, Waters, and Wright would release six more albums between 1968 and 1972, and the results were a mix of their previous styles and Progressive Rock which flourished at the end of the sixties. They focused their songwriting in a new manner, culminating in one of their greatest albums in November 1971, “Meddle”, with its side-long masterpiece, “Echoes”, a song-cycle extending beyond 23 minutes in length. Nonetheless, their greatest album was yet to come.
“Dark Side of the Moon was an expression of political, philosophical, and humanitarian emphathy that was desperate to get out,” says Waters in the 2003 Classic Albums documentary about the record. As the lyricist for every song on the album, he would take the band’s leadership reigns on this recording like never before, eventually creating a rift between himself and Gilmour that continues to chafe them both to this day. The themes explored on the record include the limitations of one’s lifetime, the stresses of survival, and the lunacy that some experience as a result of these pressures. Certainly, the loss of Barrett during the band’s formative years played upon Waters’s psyche when writing lyrics for the album.
Opening with the thump of a heartbeat, the record then includes laughter coupled with the sound of commentary between different men, speaking of their own madness. Mechanical sounds like a jackhammer and a clock meld with this, leading to a crescendo of manic outcries and the slow, effected guitar of Gilmour, high bass notes of Waters, loping beat of Mason, and moody keyboards of Wright. It is these first two songs, “Speak To Me” and “Breathe” that set the tone of the album, one of the moodiest and most beautiful in all recorded music.
“Breathe, breathe in the air/Don’t be afraid to care,” Gilmour’s double-tracked voice sings. It symbolizes the beginning of life, and throughout the song, the concept of individuality is reinforced, albeit subtly. Perhaps this is what has made the songs resonanate with so many listeners for half a century.
I first heard the album for myself through my elder cousin, Jay. When I saw the posters which came with the album hanging on his bedroom wall on a holiday visit, I was rewarded with a first listen to the album. When I got my own copy in the fall of 1982, it literally changed my listening life, and I listened to it repeatedly for months on end. Whenever I return to it, the album rewards me with new listening experiences, as a masterpiece should.
