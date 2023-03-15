“Dark Side of the Moon”, released March 1, 1973, was a turning point for Rock music and its creators, the British band collectively known as Pink Floyd. The band had originally been psychedelic, experimental, and avante garde in their stylistic tendencies with their initial release, August 1967’s “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn”. That album that helped to propel the “space rock” subgenre with its introductory track, “Astronomy Domine”, a song that still sounds like a dream from another world. Syd Barrett, their leader and primary composer at the time, was a guitarist and vocalist with a striking appearance and boundless creativity. He, along with drummer Nick Mason, bassist/vocalist Roger Waters, and keyboardist/vocalist Richard Wright, recorded the album with Beatles engineer Norman Smith producing at EMI Studio (later renamed Abbey Road Studios) from February to May of that year. They released two successful singles prior to the album, February 1967’s “Arnold Layne” and June 1967’s “See Emily Play”. With a unique sound and great songs, it seemed that the group had a bright future in popular music ahead of them.

However, by November of 1967, Barrett was increasingly erratic in his behavior due to his use of lysergic acid diethylamide (L.S.D.). Pink Floyd recruited his childhood friend, David Gilmour, to play guitar in his stead for their public performances. By January of 1968, the band’s chief creative was out, and the now-legendary lineup was complete, one that would spend years developing a repertoire and catalog that eventually would sell over 100,000,000 copies of their albums worldwide.

