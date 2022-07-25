Darian Skye Pearman, 20, of Villa Rica, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2022.

Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 131 Maddox Road, Carrollton, at 5 p.m.

