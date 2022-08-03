Charlie Robinson was recently presented the "Community Service Award" by the Abraham Baldwin Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, recognition that exemplifies man's humanity to man through his services to our community.
Among his many activities and public service commitments, Robinson is a member of Boy Scout Troop 39 and organized a special workday to complete his Eagle Scout Project. He recruited assistance from his Army recruiter, friends and veterans who are members of Bethany Christian Church on the Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway to install two flag poles in front of the church.
