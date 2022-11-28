The Daughters of the American Revolution awarded the president of the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum with a community service award.
On Nov. 19, 2022, the Abraham Baldwin Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met at Bethany Christian Church for their regular November meeting. Regent Joan Finch opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and other DAR rituals.
First on the agenda, Community Service Award Chairman Violette Denney explained that each DAR Chapter is allowed to honor two individuals each year with this award. The application requires recommendation letters from people who know the honoree and are familiar with their community service.
The selected three were introduced and asked to stand and remain standing until all were introduced including honoree Marilyn Hubbard, Carroll County Commissioners Chairman Michelle Morgan, Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason, and Ginny McGee, who was not present, but served on the board with her, according to a press release. The chapter thanked them with a round of applause.
This is a Daughters of the American Revolution national award. It is submitted to the Georgia State Chairman, who forwards it up through each level — district, state, and national. The Abraham Baldwin Chapter presented this community service award to Marilyn Hubbard to show their appreciation for the 10 years of volunteer service in the community as President of the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum.
Georgia quilters worked and dreamed of having a Quilt Museum beginning in about 1990 with the Georgia Quilt Project, Olympic Games Quilts, North Georgia Quilt Council, Georgia Quilt Council and then finally the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum, which was founded in 2009, when Commission Chairman Bill Chappell provided space in the old cotton warehouse, per the release. It was 2012 before it officially opened and Marilyn Hubbard was elected president and she remains in that position today.
“She works well with others and provides excellent leadership by planning exhibits, classes, receptions, workshops, etc.
Her ideas are creative and artistic, while clearly showing she is well educated and knowledgeable,” the press release stated.
Denney presented the certificate and Alice Robinson pinned the lapel pin to her jacket.
