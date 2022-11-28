DAR

Pictured from left are Alice Robinson, Violette Denney, Marilyn Hubbard, Betty Cason, Michelle Morgan and Joan Finch.

The Daughters of the American Revolution awarded the president of the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum with a community service award.

On Nov. 19, 2022, the Abraham Baldwin Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met at Bethany Christian Church for their regular November meeting. Regent Joan Finch opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and other DAR rituals.

