Danny Head

Danny Charles Head, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
He was born on July 12, 1950, in Carrollton, the son of the late Callaway Head and the late Mrs. Myrleen Wright Head.
He was a member of Midway Church for many years. He worked in the drywall industry for over 40 years, 30 of those years with his oldest son, Charles.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include two son and daughters-in-law, Charles and Kim Head, of Whitesburg, and Scottie and Beth Head, of Franklin; two daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Kevin Bennett, of Carrollton, and Cindy and Steve Morris, of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Meredith Head, Mallory Head, Gracie Head, Madison and Daniel Ealey, Katelyn Bennett, Austin Bennett, Seth Morris and Ty Morris; two great-grandchildren, Cayden Ealey and Parker Ealey; brother and sister-in-law, David and Wanda Head, of Tallapoosa; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and David Alexander, of Alabama; and a several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In keeping with Mr. Head’s wishes after the visitation he will be cremated.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcol
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.