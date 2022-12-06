Danny Clifford Elsberry

Danny Clifford Elsberry, 60, of Villa Rica, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

He was born Jan. 13, 1962, in Douglasville, the son of the late Raymond Daniel Elsberry and Shirley Gant Elsberry.

Service information

Dec 8
Visitation
Thursday, December 8, 2022
10:00AM-1:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Dec 8
Funeral
Thursday, December 8, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
