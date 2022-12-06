Danny Clifford Elsberry, 60, of Villa Rica, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
He was born Jan. 13, 1962, in Douglasville, the son of the late Raymond Daniel Elsberry and Shirley Gant Elsberry.
Danny attended South Cobb High School.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Fran Shirley Elsberry; son, Danny Robert Elsberry, and his partner, Jason Parkside; sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Bill Peck, brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Tina Elsberry.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Matthew Pintar officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
