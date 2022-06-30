Daniel Williams

Beloved son, brother, husband, step-dad and “Dan’Pa” was born June 17, 1963 in New York, NY, to parents Carol and Arthur Williams. He passed from this life June 25, 2022.
He is preceded in death by both parents, and step-father Bob Bednarz. He is survived by his sister Julie (Harry) Chapman and nieces Meagan Manfull (Sam) and Tori Manfull (Trent). He is also survived by his wife of 24 years, Tammy, and the family he loved so well, including Brad (Deanna) Pownall, Reid, Noah and Jase; Jeremy (Afton) Pownall, Mari, Maeleigh, and Maggie; Billy (Breanna) Pownall, Ezra and Evelyn; brother-in-law Tim (Amy) Hollingshead, sisters-in-law, Tara (Michael) and Tracy Hollingshead, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dan was a student of the world, having lived in Columbia, Jamaica and Spain while growing up. When the family settled back in the states, he graduated from Central High School in Carrollton, Ga., where he acquired the nickname “Devo.” He loved and appreciated all kinds of music, but especially live music and concerts. He found his career calling doing prepress and design work for print companies, where he developed lifelong friendships.
Dan loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, rock climbing, camping, and any other outdoor activities that he could participate in with his family. He was also very involved in caring for the chickens, goats, and his three dogs.
Daniel had a deep love for the all-inclusive, grace-based, gospel of Jesus Christ. He loved to talk theology and was open to all perspectives but for him it always just came down to love.
He was grateful for the lasting bonds of friendship he developed through discussions within or outside of the formal church setting.
A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Mulberry Rock Park Indoor Pavilion, 1849 Mulberry Rock Road, Dallas, Ga. 30157 at noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Loving Arms Cancer Outreach, 3595 Canton Road, Suite 312, Marietta, Ga. 30066.
