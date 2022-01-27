Bowdon High School has named Jenna Daniel as it 2022 STAR Student, and the Georgia Tech bound senior selected art teacher Ms. Stephanie Norton as her STAR Teacher, according to Zoe Evans, principal of Bowdon High.
A Governor's Honor Program nominee, Ms.Daniel is involved in a myriad of activities at Bowdon High School, including serving as president of the National Honor Society and National Spanish Honors Society, vice president of the National Honors Society, and the West Metro and Bowdon High Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership. A member of the Red Devil girls tennis team, she is also a leadership graduate of he Carroll County Junior Chamber of Commerce, serves on the Carroll County Schools Superintendent's Advisory Committee, and is an ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) tutor at Bowdon Elementary School.
In addition to earning an academic diploma at Bowdon High later this year, Ms. Daniel is on track to receive an International Skills Diploma Seal and a Fine Arts Diploma Seal. Both programs require a series of pre-requisite coursework, community service hours and completion of a capstone project.
Her post-secondary school plans include pursuing a degree in architecture from Georgia Tech. She is the daughter of Randy and Jennifer Daniel.
Daniel's choice as her STAR Teacher, Stephanie Norton, has taught for the past 18 years, focusing on Advance Placement Art History and AP Art Studio, Art 1, and Drawing/Paint 2/3.
Daniel and Norton will be in contention with other STAR Students and Teachers for regional and state honors later this year.
Criteria set by the Student-Teacher Awards Recognition Program is based on scores earned on the SAT, the standardized exam used by most college and university admissions office since 1926 to test students' skills in writing, critical reading and mathematics. To earn STAR Student recognition, the student must achieve the highest score on the SAT in his/her class senior class and also, based on grade -point average, be in the top 10% or top 10 students in their class.
The Carroll County Chamber will honor Daniel and Norton with other local STAR Students and Teacher at the 2022 STAR Student-Teacher Achievement Awards Program scheduled for Feb. 3 at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center. The event is co-sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), which sponsors the STAR program statewide, and the Chamber.
