Daniel Robert Meehan, 56, passed away at his home in Carrollton, on May 12, 2022.
He was born in Rockford, Illinois, on Nov. 19, 1965.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Jan; his siblings Margaret, Mike Jr., and David; and his beloved parrot, Aspen.
Dan is survived by his sisters Terry, Lyn, Sue and Karen; along with brothers, Tom and Pat.
Dan spent his childhood days exploring the outdoors of Monument, Colorado, and Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from A.J. Dimond High School in 1983 where he was active in track and field, cross country running and XC skiing. He attended the University of Alaska Anchorage on a XC skiing scholarship prior to joining the Army where he served in Germany for two years.
Returning to Anchorage he joined the Alaska Air National Guard and completed his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He participated in National Guard shooting and biathlon competitions and enjoyed hunting deer, elk and Dall sheep in the wilds of Alaska.
Seeking a change he moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he worked switching trains at a steel mill prior to obtaining his Microsoft systems engineering certification. Joining his brother in California, Dan worked for KLA-Tencor in Silicon Valley.
He traveled internationally before supporting the product line from California. He retired at the age of 48 and moved to Georgia. While retired, he continued to pursue his love of shooting sports and enjoyed keeping tabs on his 17 nieces and nephews.
Dan cherished kindness and was known to perform random acts of kindness, whether it be giving “scratchers” to strangers to test the luck of the Irish or purchasing groceries at the store for those he felt were in need. He always had a song both in his heart and on his lips. He is missed and will always be loved.
