Mr. Daniel Leroy Decker, 78 of Carrollton, GA passed away, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
He was born May 3, 1943 in Dennison, Ohio the son of the late James Decker and the late Mrs. Evelyn Lester Decker. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad where he was a Superintendent of Locomotive.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Saundra Kay Edie Decker.
Survivors include his son, Samuel Decker of Carrollton, daughter and son-in-law, Sonja and Steve Leggett of Bowerston, Ohio, 3 brothers, James Decker of Dover, Ohio, Les Decker of Florida, and Charles Decker of Sherrodsville, Ohio, 4 grandchildren, Tyson Leggett and Jess Ellwood, Trent Leggett and Sammi Freeman, John and Sonya Decker and Emma Robertson, 9 great grandchildren, Zailei Leggett, Zoei Leggett, Zynleigh Leggett, Zander Leggett, Lawson Leggett and Nolan Leggett, Tyson Decker, Audree Decker and Jayden Holmes also survive.
In keeping with Mr. Decker’s wishes, he will be cremated.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.