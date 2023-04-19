Daniel James McCain, age 90, of Bremen, passed away on April 18, 2023, at a local healthcare facility. He was born in Bremen on September 13, 1932, the son of the late Chester Delone McCain and Myrtie Swann McCain. He retired from Bremen Police Department and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Joseph “Buck” McCain, Donald McCain, Delone McCain, Shine McCain; sisters, Doris Miller, and Dorothy Capes; son-in-law, Kerry Steed; and granddaughter, Kerri Ann Steed.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Elrod McCain; children, Sherry Hosey (Tommy), Sandra Huffman (Scott), and Vicky Steed; sister, Delphia Young; sisters-in-law, Margie McCain, Joyce Taff (Byron); grandchildren, Stacey Goldin (Josh), Stephanie Merrell (Jamey); great-grandchildren, Grant Goldin, Greyson Goldin; niece and nephews, Lisa Scott (John), Chad Taff and Chandler Scott.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be conducted Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Dr. Stanely McCain and Dr. Allen Wilburn officiating and Keith Pesnall delivering the eulogy. Music will be provided by Ashton Purser. Tommy Hosey, Josh Goldin, Jamey Merrell, Grant Goldin, Greyson Goldin, John Scott, Chandler Scott, and Chad Taff will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Daniel McCain, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.