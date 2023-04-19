Daniel James McCain, age 90, of Bremen, passed away on April 18, 2023, at a local healthcare facility. He was born in Bremen on September 13, 1932, the son of the late Chester Delone McCain and Myrtie Swann McCain. He retired from Bremen Police Department and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Joseph “Buck” McCain, Donald McCain, Delone McCain, Shine McCain; sisters, Doris Miller, and Dorothy Capes; son-in-law, Kerry Steed; and granddaughter, Kerri Ann Steed.

To send flowers to the family of Daniel McCain, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 20
Service
Thursday, April 20, 2023
2:00PM
Chapel Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Apr 20
Visitation
Thursday, April 20, 2023
11:00AM-2:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Trending Videos