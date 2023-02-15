Haralson County District 3 Commissioner John Daniel has put himself in a bit of rare company. During last week's Board of Commissioner's meeting, he was recognized by Chairman Ronnie Ridley for becoming a state certified commissioner, only the third from Haralson County to achieve the certification.

The program through the Association County Commissioners of Georgia and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia consists of nine courses iver 66 hours of classroom to earn the status of a Certified County Commissioner.

