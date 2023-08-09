The Power of the Purse, a women’s giving circle sponsored by the Community Foundation of West Georgia, will present a live performance by Dancing Dream: An ABBA Salute on Thursday, September 21, at The Pavilion at Oak Mountain, 1790 Stripling Chapel Road in Carrollton.
Dancing Dream from New York City pays tribute to the legendary Swedish group. ABBA. The show features ABBA’s biggest hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance,” “Fernando,” and many more.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. There will be chairs available on site. Guests may also bring their own beverages or enjoy a complimentary water at the venue.
Tickets are $35 and are being sold through the Townsend Center online at townsendcenter.org, by phone at 678-839-4722 or in person at the Townsend Center on the University of West Georgia campus during office hours, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For groups of eight or more, there is a 15% discount if purchased online.
The Power of the Purse (POP) fund fuels activism and volunteerism in our community in order to focus on the local needs of women and children. Since 2009, the women of POP have helped grant more than $156,000 to 44 local organizations that serve women and children’s needs in the West Georgia area.
