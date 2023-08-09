The Power of the Purse, a women’s giving circle sponsored by the Community Foundation of West Georgia, will present a live performance by Dancing Dream: An ABBA Salute on Thursday, September 21, at The Pavilion at Oak Mountain, 1790 Stripling Chapel Road in Carrollton.

Dancing Dream from New York City pays tribute to the legendary Swedish group. ABBA. The show features ABBA’s biggest hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance,” “Fernando,” and many more.