Dan Walker

Dan Frederick Walker, 83, of Carrollton, passed away on Dec. 8, 2021.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Audrey Spearman, Reuben Walker, Fannie Lee Holloway, Joseph Walker, Dumah Walker and Herman Walker.
Dan was born at home on Oct. 14, 1938, the eighth out of 11 children of Ruel and Eunice Walker in the Bethesda Community. His parents were farmers in the area.
Dan graduated from Roopville High School in 1957 and attended West Georgia College where he received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in education. He started his career at East Coweta High as a teacher and coach but was called up in the U.S. Air Force Reserves to serve in the Cuban Missile Crisis.
After serving, he was married to his wife, Donna Glazier. They moved to Cordele, Georgia, to continue his coaching career, from where he taught and coached at Dawson Georgia, Carrolton High, Bowdon High, Central High, and Villa Rica High schools. He retired early in 1984 due to health issues.
He loved every one of his students and ball players. He expected the very best out of his ball teams and they loved him and respected him for it.
After retirement, he bought his farm on Bethesda Church Road in Carrollton, Georgia, where he raised cows, emu’s, goats and horses. He loved watching and counting his cows and playing with his grandchildren on the farm.
Even though he had many health problems, he endured it all for the love of his life, Donna, his children, Thad and Dee and his grandchildren, Anna, Joseph, Macy, and Cole.
Donna was always at his side caring for him. He was the most loving and happy upbeat person. He had a coach’s good attitude and that was what kept him going.
Survivors include his loving wife, Donna Glacier Walker, of Carrollton; his children, Deanna Walker and Stephen Kyle Fraser, and Thad Daniel and Allyson Walker; sisters, Helen and Don Price, Sandra Worley, Judy and Willard Powers, and sister-in-law, Jean Walker; brother, Edward and Sylvia Walker; grandchildren, Anna Fraser Wade, Macy Walker Earl, Joseph Fraser, and Colton Walker; and a great-granddaughter, Lillian “Lily” Wade.
Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Mike Holloway officiating. Interment will follow in Bethesda Church Cemetery.
Those serving as pallbearers will be Rick Parmer, Joseph Fraser, Cole Walker, Terry Walker, Ted Glazier, Tony Walker, David Walker, and Scott Walker. His additional nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
