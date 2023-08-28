Mr. Dan Lowe, age 83 of McDonough, Georgia died on Aug. 26, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Wednesday Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St, Riverdale, GA 30274, Elder Sylvania Watkins, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. Viewing Tuesday Aug. 29, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at our Riverdale Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

