Widespread showers are expected to hit the western and northern parts of Georgia beginning in the early morning of Saturday (April 24).
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (NWS) indicated Friday that the entire central Georgia areas remains under a slight risk— which they consider to be a level two out of five.
The NWS predicts there will be damaging winds, periods of heavy rain, hail, and even a few possible tornados. Damaging winds is among the primary hazards for the morning, whereas the primary hazard for the afternoon will be large amounts of hail.
“During the daytime hours and evenings, periods of locally heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible,” said the director of the Carroll County Emergency Management Agency, Tim Padgett, on Friday.
Currently there are no concerns regarding widespread flash floods. However, weather officials advise everyone to be aware of these conditions as the temperature can spike at any time.
“The first activity that we should see will begin shortly after sunrise,” said Ryan Willis, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Peachtree City. “Depending on the impact of the first round of severe storms, there is a chance for stronger activity closer to mid-afternoon. For that reason we expect rain pretty much all day.”
The NWS has recently expanded the enhanced risk areas based on current weather activity. According to Willis, the Carrollton area has been categorized as an enhanced risk for isolated flooding.
“Carrollton is considered a level three out of five, which means there is a pretty decent chance of severe weather throughout the entire day,” said Willis.
On average, the NWS reports that there will be at least two inches of rainfall and could potentially reach a maximum of three inches before the day is over.
“Rainfall totals over two inches are also expected. Expecting several rounds during the day, so don’t let your guard down after the first round in the morning,” said the NWS.
