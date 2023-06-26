While some portions of metro Atlanta and nearby Tallapoosa in Haralson County suffered high winds and heavy rain Sunday that resulted in downed trees, scattered damage to a few homes and autos, Carroll County residents remained relatively unscathed.
According to Ashley Hulsey, communications director for the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, the county's emergency management director, Tim Padgett, reported Monday morning that a tree fell on a mobile home in Carrollton off of Lovvorn Road and Stadium Drive, but no injuries were reported.
Also, Hulsey noted that a few trees were downed in the north end of the county around South Van Wert Road.
As far as incidences of lost power in the local area, approximately 3,800 power outrages were reported by Carroll EMC. Georgia EMC’s largest outage was 6,100 across the metro areas that it serves.
"We were very blessed during this storm," Padgett said.
In several sections of Georgia, however, crews were still working Monday to get the lights back on for customers.
In Tallapoosa, several photos emerged on social media both late Sunday and early Monday that depicted damage caused by Sunday's weather, including several downed trees leaning on and breaking telephone and power cables and others that landed on homes.
The majority of the damage appeared to range from the center of town into the northwest quadrant of downtown Tallapoosa. One large tree fell across Taliaferro Street close to its intersection with Bowdon Street, just down the road from the Haralson County School Board of Education building.
Some Tallapoosa residents reported that marble-size or larger hail fell in some areas. Images depicted broken tree limbs and wind-blown debris in yards and along roadways.
For a wider perspective, as of 6 a.m., the most power outages were in DeKalb County with more than 16,000 Georgia Power customers still impacted.
One death was reported as a result of the storm after an Atlanta resident succumbed to injuries late Sunday when a tree fell on him in the Buckhead area.
At one point Sunday, uprooted trees that downed power lines left as many as 300,000 Georgians without electrical service. As of Monday morning, Georgia Power and EMCs were reporting approximately 86,000 residents in the state without power.
Weather delays and some cancellations plagued travelers at the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday. However, a check of the airport's website early Monday afternoon showed that operations were back to normal and running smoothly.
