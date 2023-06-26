While some portions of metro Atlanta and nearby Tallapoosa in Haralson County suffered high winds and heavy rain Sunday that resulted in downed trees, scattered damage to a few homes and autos, Carroll County residents remained relatively unscathed.

According to Ashley Hulsey, communications director for the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, the county's emergency management director, Tim Padgett, reported Monday morning that a tree fell on a mobile home in Carrollton off of Lovvorn Road and Stadium Drive, but no injuries were reported.