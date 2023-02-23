Georgia college and technical students who participate in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program could get a break on their tuition thanks to a bill under consideration in the state House, but similar measures have failed in recent years.

DACA is an Obama-era program that shields people from deportation who were brought to the country as undocumented minors. As of Sept. 30, there were about 19,300 Georgia residents participating in DACA, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

