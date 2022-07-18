A Dallas man has been charged with vehicular homicide in a 2021 accident that killed a passenger in his car.
Vonterrius Brunson, 23, was arrested on July 10 and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI in a single-car accident on the Thornton Road exit ramp.
Brunson allegedly went off the ramp and struct a dumpster/container, which resulted in the death of Corey Boone, a 24-year-old front seat passenger, according to an arrest warrant.
Boone was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:52 a.m. crash on Aug. 26, 2021, on the Interstate 20 westbound Thornton Road exit ramp, according to a Georgia State Patrol crash report.
Brunson was transported to Atlanta Medical Center for injuries.
The GSP report stated that Brunson was traveling too fast in his Dodge Dart and made “an improper lane change into the left lane” on the exit ramp.
The vehicle travelled off the ramp onto a grass median on the left shoulder, according to the crash report.
According to an arrest warrant, Brunson was traveling over 90 mph while exiting the interstate.
In addition to DUI and vehicular homicide, Brunson is also charged with reckless driving and driving too fast for conditions.
He was denied bond in his first court appearance.
