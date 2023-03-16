Dale Winchester of Dadeville, AL passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the age of 81. He was born in Miami, FL on December 26, 1941 to the late Michael Emory Winchester and Malzie Farley Winchester.
Dale had a 20+ year career with Southwire in Carrollton, GA, followed by a career in sales with Ithaca and Winchester & Federal Gun Ammunition Company. Dale enjoyed the sportsmanship of fishing, hunting, and won numerous awards and a world championship for skeet and trap shooting.
He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Matthews Winchester; his three daughters Lynn Winchester Burns, Newnan, GA; Lee Winchester Burns (Mitchell), Whitesburg, GA; and Dottie Winchester Priest (Nathan), Carrollton, GA; stepson, Tom Gholston (Sarah), Flower Mound, TX; grandchildren, Tyler Burns ( Kelli); Emily Burns Parker (Seth); Abby Burns Ashley (Robert); Kelly Burns; Austin Priest (Katlyn); Maggie Gholston; Jacob Gholston; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Haley Priest; and stepson, Jonathan Gholston.
Dale’s final wish was to be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. CT at the Hurtsboro Cemetery in Hurtsboro, AL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Red Ridge United Methodist Church: 8091 Co. Road 34, Dadeville, AL 36853
