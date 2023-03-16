Dale Winchester

Dale Winchester of Dadeville, AL passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the age of 81. He was born in Miami, FL on December 26, 1941 to the late Michael Emory Winchester and Malzie Farley Winchester.

Dale had a 20+ year career with Southwire in Carrollton, GA, followed by a career in sales with Ithaca and Winchester & Federal Gun Ammunition Company. Dale enjoyed the sportsmanship of fishing, hunting, and won numerous awards and a world championship for skeet and trap shooting.

