Dale Charles Romo was called to heaven on July 9, 2022, from his home in Villa Rica, Ga. He was 74 years old.
He was born July 31, 1947, in Red Wing, Minn., to Floyd and Doris Romo. He graduated from Pine Island High School in 1965, and attended college. He married Kathleen Lutterman from Dodge Center, Minn., and celebrated forty-nine years together. The family moved to Carrollton, Ga. and lived there for over forty years, where he worked for Primerica as a Senior Regional Manager.
Dale’s greatest joy in life was his family. He was a devoted husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, and brother. He was a good man, a generous man, and a peacemaker. He believed in God and the goodness of others, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. His favorite things were spending time with his family, fishing with his buddies on their annual fishing trip to Canada, bowling, golfing and looking for golf balls on his daily walks, working in the yard, traveling with the six-pack, and he was a die-hard Vikings fan. He loved people and they loved him. He loved life. He laughed, he cried, he danced, he sang, and he enjoyed the ride. In his last days, Dale continued to teach us all that love is what is important, to know and appreciate the greatness of family, but most of all, to live a faith-filled and honorable life. He did not want to leave us, but his blessings in life were abundant and he fully accepted his next assignment. We are the honored ones to have him as our family.
Dale is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy, his daughters, Lisa Tybor (Blaise) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kelly Easterwood (Eddie) of Springfield, Mo., his son, Anthony Romo (Kathy) of Grain Valley, Mo., grandchildren, Jacqueline Palmour (Austin), Patrick Tybor, Lauren Tybor, Grace Tybor, Shannon Tybor, Anna Romo, Abbey Romo, and Sophie Romo, great-grand children, Charlotte Palmour and Flynn Palmour, brother, Fran Romo, sister, Sue Quam (Tim) of Zumbrota, MN and several other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Carle Romo of Pine Island, MN, and sister-in-law Sue Romo of Blaine, MN.
A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Jayaseelan Selvaraj MSFS officiating.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
