Dale Pace Dalton, 74, of Villa Rica passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.

The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Dalton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos