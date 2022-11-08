Dale Pace Dalton, 74, of Villa Rica passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Pine Ridge Baptist Church with the Rev. Toby Powers officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
