Mr. Roger Dale Mitchell, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, passed away at home on June 21, 2023. He was 79.
Mr. Mitchell was born on May 6, 1944 in Bowdon, Georgia to the late John Mitchell and Florene Mitchell Daniel. He worked for Ford Motor Company until he became disabled.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Mitchell, and his sister, Freddie Yates.
Survivors include his wife, P. Judith Mitchell; his children, Karen (Rick) Humphries and Dwayne Mitchell; his mother, Florene Daniel; his grandchildren, Josh Sutton, Megan Sutton, Amber Humphries, Annie Mitchell, Chasity Mae Sailers, and Lainey Mitchell; his great-grandchildren, Landon Pinkerton, Ada Mae Sailers, Jeremiah Baker, Aleah Sailers, Nova Roberts, and Charlie Webb; his siblings, Tommy Mitchell, Brenda Mitchell Heath, and Kim Howard.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Bowdon Church of God. Rev. William Fordham will officiate. Pallbearers will be Josh Smith, Pat Caldwell, Matt Caldwell, Craig Yates, James Shafer, and Heath Mitchell. Ryan Brebing will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Prior to the services on Saturday, the family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 a.m. till the funeral hour.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
