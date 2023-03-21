Mrs. Dale Marie Eaves McGuire, age 75, of Carrollton, GA, passed away March 18, 2023. She was born October 1, 1947 in Carrollton to the late Thomas M. Eaves and Mildred Barber Eaves. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny O. McGuire.
Dale was a long time member of Fairburn First Baptist Church. She worked for many years and retired from Treasure Chest Advertising in Atlanta, GA as an accountant.
She is survived by her sons and daughters in law, Thomas and Nicole McGuire, of Carrollton, GA and Chris and Gina McGuire, of Newnan, GA; grandchildren, Katie McGuire, Reese McGuire, Gage McGuire, and Sadie McGuire; sister, Martha Jo Bryan, of Carrollton; and niece, Sandi Traylor.
A memorial service was held March 21, 2023 at 2 P.M. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Bro. Jeff Layton officiating.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA
To plant a tree in memory of Dale McGuire as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.