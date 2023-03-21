Mrs. Dale Marie Eaves McGuire, age 75, of Carrollton, GA, passed away March 18, 2023. She was born October 1, 1947 in Carrollton to the late Thomas M. Eaves and Mildred Barber Eaves. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny O. McGuire.

Dale was a long time member of Fairburn First Baptist Church. She worked for many years and retired from Treasure Chest Advertising in Atlanta, GA as an accountant.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale McGuire as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos