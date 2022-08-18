Mrs. Daisy Anderson, age 86, of Lithonia, Ga. died on August 7, 2022. A memorial service will be held on (TODAY) Friday August 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1053 Stephenson Rd, Stone Mountain, Ga. 30087. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

