Front porches are mostly made for just sitting, whiling the time away with kinfolks and neighbors. Well, for snapping beans, too, if we’re going to preach the Southern truth. Rattlesnake pole beans are the best.

But a day or so ago it wasn’t for visiting or snapping. That day was so inviting I just sat and rocked a spell. Sweat - usually bigger than a buffalo nickel dripping like a spicket from the end of my nose – was oddly missing. Sweating was understandable: being what the Sears and Roebuck catalogue used to call hefty, I sweat, and I sweat sometimes by sitting even when I’m not weeding gardenias, an activity that reminds me that I’m neither under 21 nor weigh a buck-fifty anymore.

