Front porches are mostly made for just sitting, whiling the time away with kinfolks and neighbors. Well, for snapping beans, too, if we’re going to preach the Southern truth. Rattlesnake pole beans are the best.
But a day or so ago it wasn’t for visiting or snapping. That day was so inviting I just sat and rocked a spell. Sweat - usually bigger than a buffalo nickel dripping like a spicket from the end of my nose – was oddly missing. Sweating was understandable: being what the Sears and Roebuck catalogue used to call hefty, I sweat, and I sweat sometimes by sitting even when I’m not weeding gardenias, an activity that reminds me that I’m neither under 21 nor weigh a buck-fifty anymore.
But that morning (and you may remember the one I speak of), I sat as dry as if I had been coated with Johnson’s Baby Powder.
Then and there on the porch, I noticed the late-August weather taking a hankering to acting kindly peculiar, low humidity and highs in the low 80’s and such. Are locusts next? The man-in-the-moon donning sackcloth?
Just what in the Sam Hill is going on?
“This is FAT-BOY Fall,” my Dad once exclaimed, his furrowed eyebrows, between forkfuls of homemade coconut creme pie, spoke to a state of seriousness not fitting to be laughed at.
I almost snickered, but reconsidered. I didn’t want the angel band a’calling me home.
“Boy, imagine this pie without homemade meringue,” he nodded, his chin jutted out like a tall oak in a pasture field.
I couldn’t. The way I had it figured, homemade coconut creme without meringue was sin somewhere between an all-nighter at a honky-tonk and coveting your neighbor’s new Zebco rod and reel.
“It’s not the same as real Fall,” Dad interjected. His analogies, much like Dan Aykroyd’s southern accent in Driving Miss Daisy, always left something to be desired, and left me figuring at what he was really getting at.
“When you carry around this,” he said, hands firmly grasping his spare tire, covered by a red-and-black plaid button down, “fat-boy Fall comes slinking along, like Dolly Parton in that movie about her house out in Texas, all tempting and wanton-like, only to disappoint you in the end.” (For what it was worth, he’d worked himself into a lather.)
“What I’m saying is, the real Fall will come around towards October. You can drive with the windows down, enjoy a good cup of coffee on the porch, and do all kinds of snuggling. Don’t go lusting after it yet.” And that morning on my porch was tantalizing me just as Dad pointed out. And it brought him back to me just like that.
It was probably best I didn’t ask Dad about the snuggling and lusting, especially with his mentioning Mrs. Dolly. Dad could weave analogies much like two mules fighting over a turnip, somewhat senseless and worth a laugh or two after the fact, risking an angel band and all.
Fat-boy Fall hasn’t lured me into its snares since that day I recalled my Dad’s words. As Dad instructed, I set my eyes to the oncoming October wind, where, as F. Scott Fitzgerald once said, “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the Fall.”
If I have my druthers come a real October Fall, I think Myra Beth and I will drive up to Helen to drink a good German lager or two. I want to sit at a bar next to someone named Klaus or Wilhelm and hear stories about the Old Country between bites of potatoes and knockwurst.
I also want to sit in my backyard and build a fire, a gentle breeze rustling our stately pecan trees, and smell the wispy smoke, thinking of sweet potato pie, while drinking a strong cup of coffee and thanking the Lord above for the love of a good woman.
Maybe I can hit the country backroads around Roopville, windows down, and turn up John Prine as he sings his gravelly lyric about opening up a nightclub called “The Tree of Forgiveness.” I’ll ease around the curves, watching for white-tailed bucks and meandering cur dogs.
Perhaps I’ll take to 27 North and head home for a spell. Visit old friends and stomping grounds. Eat flapjacks the size of dinner plates at Jim’s Restaurant. Maybe before the roosters crow, I will walk my breakfast off on the grounds of the Summerville Trade Day, where salt-of-the-earth folks meet every Tuesday and Saturday when the rooster crows to haggle over a peck of Granny Smith’s or a fifty-dollar tiller that used to crank with one pull.
Who knows, I might just find a five-dollar DVD movie of Mrs. Dolly and her house out in Texas and finally get around to figuring out just what Dad was getting at. You know, how he would always love her, instead of the other way around.
