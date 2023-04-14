Dacy Jackson Shealy, age 89, of Carrollton, Ga passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Mrs. Shealy was born on March 4, 1934 in Carroll County, Ga the daughter of the late Seaborne Jasper Jackson and Gerallah Morgan Jackson. She obtained a BBA degree in Business and was a retired Office Administrator for a Trucking Company.
She was a faithful and active member of Bowdon Methodist Church, where she had served in the Ladies Circle, Sunday School class, church Pianist, a member of the choir and enjoyed sewing.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Walter and Rhonda Shealy of Carrollton, Lee and Jenny Shealy of Rome; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Bill Warren of Marietta; sister and brother-in-law, Reba Jean and Gene Gillespie of Bremen; grandsons, Morgan Shealy (Cassie), Joshua Warren; granddaughter, Briana Warren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil E. Shealy.
The family will receive friends at Bowdon Methodist Church on Monday, April 17, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. with Rev. Randy Simpkins and Mr. Tim Stephens officiating.
Interment will be in Bowdon Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Richard Gillespie, Morgan Shealy, Joshua Warren, Kenneth Pearce, Rance McWhorter, J.W. Smith, and Davis Morgan. Honorary pallbearer will be Greg Morgan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bowdon Methodist Church, 302 Wedowee Street, Bowdon, Ga 30108 or Bowdon Area United Christian Ministries, 190 Grammar School Drive, Bowdon, Georgia 30108.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.