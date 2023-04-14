Dacy Jackson Shealy

Dacy Jackson Shealy, age 89, of Carrollton, Ga passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Mrs. Shealy was born on March 4, 1934 in Carroll County, Ga the daughter of the late Seaborne Jasper Jackson and Gerallah Morgan Jackson. She obtained a BBA degree in Business and was a retired Office Administrator for a Trucking Company.

