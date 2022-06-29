Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine has pledged not to prosecute women or doctors over abortion if it is banned in Georgia.
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe vs. Wade decision which provided a federal right to an abortion for nearly 50 years.
Racine is among 89 prosecutors nationwide that have signed a pledge not to prosecute abortion crimes.
“As your District Attorney, I want to make my stance clear,” Racine posted on the District Attorney’s Facebook page. “Our office will not be prosecuting women or their health care providers for abortion procedures. I believe enforcing these laws will not make our community safer.”
Racine wrote on social media that the majority of her career as a prosecutor has been advocating for children and women who have “incurred unspeakable atrocities upon their bodies that were beyond their control.”
Georgia is awaiting an appeals court decision on its ‘heartbeat law’ that bans abortions after the first six weeks.
The law would prohibit abortions in the state after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. It passed in 2019, but didn’t take effect due to lawsuits filed by reproductive rights organizations.
Many states have passed similar or even more restrictive abortion laws.
Racine is joined by seven other prosecutors in the state that signed a letter sponsored by Fair and Just Prosecutors, a national network of elected prosecutors for criminal justice reforms.
The elected prosecutors said in a in a joint statement that using limited criminal justice resources to prosecute personal healthcare decisions runs counter to their obligation to pursue justice and promote public safety.
“We stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions,” the letter stated.
“I have spoken with countless women whose pregnancies were another lever of control by their abusers,” Racine wrote on the social media post. “I’ve seen young girls, the victims of sex trafficking, impregnated by their purchasers and pimps.”
State Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat from Atlanta, said the heartbeat law is unconstitutional both under state and federal law.
Jordan, who is running for Georgia attorney general, said the state’s constitution provides a right to privacy, which she says the heartbeat law violates.
“A right of privacy has been recognized in Georgia since approximately 1903,” she said during a news conference following the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“Georgia’s [right] has been reaffirmed over and over and over, and it is considered to be one of the strongest in the nation in terms of the case law interpreting it,” Jordan said. “There is absolutely a viable path in terms of challenging the law under the Georgia constitution.”
Racine’s Facebook post sparked comments from both sides on the issue.
Racine declined further comment on her stance when reached Wednesday morning.
“We are an office that remains focused on seeking justice with excellence and integrity,” Racine said in her earlier Facebook post. “We carry case loads full of our community members that have been victimized, community members in need of services, and opportunities to heal our community. That is where we will keep our focus.”
