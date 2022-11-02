The Coweta Circuit District Attorney’s office released a memo detailing the death of Joshua Dempsey concluding that the shooter, Brannon Shirley, will not be prosecuted.

According to a memorandum released by the office of Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford, on April 23, 2021, shortly after midnight, the Villa Rica Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a local Villa Rica bar, The Watering Hole, located at 123 Tri County Plaza. On arrival, police discovered Joshua Ryan Dempsey, 33, lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Although officers and paramedics provided aid to Dempsey, he soon succumbed to his injuries and passed away, per the memo.

