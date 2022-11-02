The Coweta Circuit District Attorney’s office released a memo on Tuesday detailing the death of Joshua Dempsey concluding that the shooter, Brannon Shirley, will not be prosecuted.
According to a memorandum released by the office of Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford, on April 23, 2021, shortly after midnight, the Villa Rica Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a local Villa Rica bar, The Watering Hole, located at 123 Tri County Plaza. On arrival, police discovered Joshua Ryan Dempsey, 33, lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Although officers and paramedics provided aid to Dempsey, he soon succumbed to his injuries and passed away, per the memo.
Within minutes of officers arriving on the scene, the shooter, Brannon Kemp Shirley, 25, called 911 and drove himself to the VRPD to give a statement. During this interview, Shirley claimed he acted in self defense, per the memo. VRPD then began their investigation on the incident.
During the investigation, detectives became aware of events that led to the shooting. Several weeks prior to the incident, Dempsey began a relationship with Shirley’s former girlfriend, Kaylin Rogers. In response, Shirley then began a romantic relationship with Dempsey’s former girlfriend, Brittany Matthews. According to the memo, Shirley’s actions angered Dempsey, and this anger is reflected in text messages and social media messages recovered by Detectives. Those messages offered insight into the relationship between these individuals in the weeks preceding the shooting.
According to the memo, on multiple occasions prior to the shooting, Dempsey sent hostile communications to both Matthews and Shirley. On one occasion, Dempsey suggested that he would “ruin her life,” in reference to Matthews. On the day prior to the homicide, Dempsey sent a message to others regarding Shirley, saying, “I’m going to hurt that little boy.” On at least two occasions, one earlier in April and the second on the day before the shooting, Dempsey attempted to goad Shirley into a physical altercation, per the memo.
According to the memo, Shirley declined to fight Dempsey, and he warned Dempsey that he would shoot Dempsey if he tried to fight him. Dempsey was much larger than Shirley, outweighing him by 45 pounds and standing five inches taller, per the memo.
On the night of the shooting, Matthews decided to go to The Watering Hole in Villa Rica for drinks, per the memp. Shirley desired to pick Matthews up from the bar later that evening and drove himself to the bar in his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado. According to multiple people, Shirley did not drink alcohol, and he was not interested in going inside the bar and instead, he remained in his vehicle in the parking lot and waited for Matthews.
As he waited in his truck in the parking lot, Dempsey and Rogers happened to arrive. According to the memo, Dempsey noticed Shirley in the parking lot and told Rogers that he was going to go speak with Shirley and a verbal altercation then ensued between the two men. During this altercation, Shirley remained in his vehicle as the two men insulted each other. The altercation soon ended, and Dempsey entered the bar with Rogers. Shirley texted Matthews, “they’re starting drama,” and then drove from the parking lot without Matthews.
After leaving the parking lot, Shirley texted another woman named Summer Shoemake, who was his former girlfriend prior to Rogers, and who also was present at The Watering Hole, per the memo. Although Shirley had left the The Watering Hole parking lot, he returned after he and Shoemake agreed via text to meet up. Their communications suggest the nature of their relationship at this time may have been romantic, which speaks to Shirley’s motive in returning to the incident location. Once Shirley arrived, he parked next to Dempsey’s 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, and Shoemake entered Shirley’s vehicle, per the memo.
According to the video surveillance inside the bar, within five minutes of Shoemake exiting the bar to meet Shirley, Dempsey and Rogers closed their tab and exited the bar. At this time, Shirley and Shoemake were still in Shirley’s vehicle in the parking lot. According to witness statements, as Dempsey approached his own vehicle, he and Shirley again began to argue. During this second altercation, Shirley remained in his vehicle and insulted Dempsey through his open driver’s side window. Within a minute, Dempsey reached into Shirley’s truck and slapped or punched Shirley in the face. Shirley remained in his vehicle and the two men continued to insult each other, per the memo.
According to one witness, Dempsey dared Shirley to pull out his gun during the altercation, apparently referencing Shirley’s prior threats to shoot Dempsey in self-defense. Shirley did not pull out his weapon, but instead he continued to insult Dempsey. For a second time, Dempsey struck Shirley through the driver’s side window. Shirley remained in the truck and as Dempsey walked away, Shirley once again insulted Dempsey.
According to the memo, Dempsey then ran toward Shirley’s truck and within seconds jumped on the running board, apparently with the intention of again assaulting Shirley. As Dempsey did so, Shirley fired one shot from a 9mm pistol, striking Dempsey in the chest. Video evidence, along with the trajectory of the wound path and the ballistic evidence, is consistent with the shot being fired as Dempsey stood on the running board of Shirley’s truck during the attempted assault.
Investigators found a nearby business with a surveillance camera that covered the parking where the shooting occurred. Investigators obtained the footage of this third interaction between Dempsey and Shirley, wherein Shirley shot Dempsey, and included it in the investigatory file. While the surveillance camera presumably captured the other interactions in the parking lot that night, investigators only obtained the portion of the video footage that included the shooting.
According to the memo, in this case, the sole question for the district attorney’s office is whether Shirley was legally justified in shooting Dempsey under these circumstances. The analysis does not answer the moral question of whether Shirley should have shot Dempsey, but instead analyzes the legal question of whether the state could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Shirley was not legally justified in using deadly force. In short, the District Attorney’s Office has concluded that it could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Shirley was not justified in shooting Dempsey, per the memo.
Under Georgia law, Shirley is entitled to the protections of the commonly understood defense of self or others, found in O.C.G.A. 16-3-21, per the memo. However, the facts of this case make the more relevant legal defense the use of force in defense of habitation, found in O.C.G.A. 16-3-23. This is because a vehicle is defined as a habitation under Georgia law, and Shirley remained in his vehicle during the altercation.
Georgia law gives the same protections to citizens inside their vehicles as it does to citizens inside their homes. A “habitation” is defined by O.C.G.A. 16-3-24.1 as “any dwelling, motor vehicle, or place of business.” Essentially, Shirley was given the same protections under the law in his vehicle as if he were standing in the doorway of his own home during this altercation.
According to the memo, the fact that Dempsey had twice entered Shirley’s truck to slap Shirley makes it apparent that Dempsey was in fact attempting to enter Shirley’s truck to assault him when Shirley shot him. Breaking the plane of the driver’s side window with his hand and arm is sufficient to prove “entry” under Georgia law.
The prior assaults and the context of the meeting, as generally described above, show Dempsey was acting with the intention of assaulting or offering personal violence to Shirley, who was still inside the vehicle, per the memo. According to Georgia law, there is no requirement that Shirley actually be injured or even that he be in fear. All that is required is that Dempsey “offered personal violence” to Shirley.
According to the memo, the text messages and social media records demonstrate that Dempsey was the aggressor and intended to initiate an assault against Shirley. In contrast, Shirley never suggested to anyone that he possessed a desire to assault Dempsey. While Shirley warned that he would shoot Dempsey, he conditioned it on Dempsey first assaulting him.
Dempsey assaulted Shirley despite this warning of deadly force, and according to one witness, actually goaded Shirley into using the weapon, per the memo.
“These facts are consequential to the analysis of whether Shirley’s use of force was necessary, as defined by Georgia law, because these facts are relevant to whether Dempsey’s assault would have been prevented or terminated if Shirley used less than deadly force,” the memo states.
According to the memo, analyzing whether the use of deadly force was necessary also requires considering the relative size of the two men. If Shirley was much larger and stronger than Dempsey, it could be argued that Shirley did not have to shoot Dempsey in order to prevent or terminate the assault, per the memo. However, Dempsey was five inches taller and 45 pounds heavier than Shirley.
At trial, the evidence showed Shirley has a condition known as pectus excavatum, which is a condition in which a person's breastbone is sunken into their chest. At 17, Shirley’s condition was addressed surgically by resetting his ribs and sternum, but the surgery resulted in a weaker chest relative to someone without the condition. According to the memo, this was a part of why Shirley described himself to others as “not a fighter” and how the state expected Shirley’s defense would rationalize his warning of deadly force if faced with a physical assault from Dempsey.
According to the memo, in a criminal prosecution, the defendant does not have to prove that he acted in defense of self, others, or habitation. He just needs to assert one or all of these affirmative defenses and the state must then disprove the claim beyond a reasonable doubt. The facts analyzed weigh heavily against the state’s ability to meet its burden of proof against Shirley.
After reviewing the witness statements, the surveillance video, the social media records, the 911 calls, the photographs, the body camera footage, the autopsy of Dempsey, and all of the other documentation and reports relevant to his case, the district attorney’s office has concluded that there is insufficient evidence to rebut a claim of Defense of Habitation by Shirley. Consequently, the district attorney’s office declines to pursue the prosecution of Shirley and considers this matter closed.
