The District Attorney of the Coweta Judicial Circuit, John H. Cranford Jr., announced two recent guilty pleas that came from Donald Staley, of Villa Rica, and Ryan Costley, of Newnan.
Staley pled guilty on April 19, 2023, for one count each of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Assault.
According to the press release from the District Attorney’s Office, “the investigation showed that on June 30, 2022, Staley purchased a revolver and ammunition, drove home, placed a pillow over his wife, Judith Staley’s head, and shot her once.”
After shooting his wife, Donald Staley dialed 911 and informed law enforcement of what he did and told dispatch that he was going to shoot himself. Officers with the Georgia State Patrol and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and were able to take Donald Staley into custody without resistance. Meanwhile, Judith Staley was life-flighted to the Grady Hospital in Atlanta where she died of the gunshot wound.
According to the DA's release, Donald Staley was interviewed on two separate occasions in which he admitted to investigators that he had shot his wife and "he expressed no remorse for doing so."
Superior Court Judge John Simpson presided over the case and sentenced Donald Staley to a life sentence with the possibility of parole.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Nathan Stewart prosecuted that case and was assisted by DA Investigators Shannon Bramblett and Katia Detwiler. The case was investigated by CCSO Sergeant Kim Hope.
Costley pled guilty to one count each of Aggravated Sodomy, Incest, and Child Molestation as well as two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery.
According to the press release from the DA’s Office, the investigation would have shown that on Jan. 1, 2022, Costley was babysitting a one- year-old and a three-year-old.
“Costley took the three-year-old into a guest bedroom and sexually violated her," the release stated. "The victim told her mother about these acts that night and her mother confronted Costley about them.”
Costley admitted what happened and proceeded to flee the scene.
After being arrested, Costley admitted to his mother on a recorded phone line what happened that night, according to the release. Costley also admitted to investigators of the Carrollton Police Department. Superior Court Judge John Simpson sentenced Costley to a life sentence with the possibility of parole.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Nathan Stewart prosecuted that case and was assisted by DA Investigator Shannon Bramblet. The case was also investigated by the CPD Investigators Vonda Thomas and Brandon Podaras.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.