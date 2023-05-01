Ryan Costley

The District Attorney of the Coweta Judicial Circuit, John H. Cranford Jr., announced two recent guilty pleas that came from Donald Staley, of Villa Rica, and Ryan Costley, of Newnan.

Staley pled guilty on April 19, 2023, for one count each of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Assault.

