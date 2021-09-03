D-BAT Carrollton and D-BAT Douglasville will be hosting their third consecutive Labor Day Camp on Sept. 6.
D-BAT is a premier baseball and softball training facility in the country. Their simple goal was to provide an indoor facility that matched the level of quality players in the area.
The D-BAT facility, however, has been hosting more than 50 camps, clinics, and classes each year providing a great opportunity for players to improve while having fun at the same time.
Malcolm Anderson, manager of facilities and customer service at both D-BAT locations, told the Times-Georgian on Friday that, before COVID, there were at least 10 to 15 participants.
Since COVID, there has been at least seven to 10 participants, said Anderson.
The Labor Day Camp is designed for baseball and softball players alike. D-BAT employees will help individuals work on the FUNdamentals of throwing, catching, fielding, hitting, and game situations.
They will focus on drills to enhance each skill, and build competition through a series of challenges.
The D-BAT Carrollton Labor Day Camp will be held at 106 Somerset Place, Carrollton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The D-BAT Douglasville Labor Day Camp will be held at 1292 John Belt Drive. #210, Douglasville, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Indoor camp pricing for one day is $60 per person. However, members can receive up to 40% off.
According to D-BAT staff, no lunch will be provided during the camp. However, they say there will be Gatorade and bottled water available for purchase.
Malcolm said working with the children at the camps is a satisfying experience.
“Working at the camps is really rewarding,” said Anderson. “Helping the kids learn as well as seeing their love for the sport grow is equally as exciting.
“I love having a kid show up on Monday not knowing how to throw or catch, and then by Friday they are able to go home and tell their parents what they can do.”
