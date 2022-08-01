The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) welcomes new executive director D’Arcy Robb after a thorough search. Robb comes to GCDD with several years of experience working in the intellectual developmental disability (IDD) community. She served as the Public Policy Director for GCDD in 2013 for almost two years. Prior to that role, she served as the Public Policy Coordinator for the Commonwealth Council on Developmental Disabilities, GCDD’s equivalent in Kentucky, which she loved.

As the new executive director, Robb will focus on GCDD’s relationships, its network, and focus on how the agency is using its talents and resources. She said she will work with the staff to analyze their environment and current activities and ensure that they are getting their five-year plan goals underway. Robb also wants the staff with her help to be sure to get information on voting out to the IDD community in the upcoming election and prepare for the 2023 session of the Georgia General Assembly.

