Mrs. Cynthia Moss Gunnells, age 58, of Cleveland, GA died on February 11, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Travis Chapel United Methodist Church, 387 Hood St, Cleveland, GA 30528, Pastor Mattylin Hubbard, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Yonah View Memorial Garden, 3265 Helen Hwy, Cleveland, GA 30528. Viewing will be Friday February 17, 2023 from 2-6 PM at Travis Chapel United Methodist Church. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
