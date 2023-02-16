Cynthia Mae Stipe Adams, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. She was born on April 30, 1928 to Clara Martin Stipe and Sterling Henry Stipe, Sr.
She graduated from West Georgia College in 1947. She worked at Hubbard Clothing Company and Carrollton Federal Bank for several years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carrollton where she taught Sunday School for many years. She volunteered at the Salvation Army for 20+ years. She was a strong, fiercely independent woman and after her husband Don’s death, she lived by herself until she was 88 years old. She exercised 5 days a week into her early 90’s. Cynthia was the original “earth mother” and was adamant about composting and recycling. She loved gardening, tending her flowers and hanging out with her rescue dog, Sophie. She loved to read and paid attention to current events and kept up with what was going on in the world.
