Cynthia Jones

Cynthia Scott Akers Jones, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Jan. 25, 2022 at her residence in Jackson, Tennessee, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Jones was born on Aug. 31, 1932, in Tampa, Florida. She was the daughter of the late William Talmadge Scott, Sr. and Nell Owens Scott and granddaughter of the late Thurber Talmadge Scott of Miami, Florida and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Baker Owens of Tampa, Florida.
She graduated from Ashburn High School, in Ashburn, Georgia, and Gulf Park College (Currently Southern Mississippi College), in Gulfport, Mississippi. While at Gulf Park, she was affectionately nicknamed Scotty, she was a member of Sigma Psi Sorority, voted Most Popular her senior year and was selected to be Princess in the 1951 Orange Bowl Parade by her grandfather, Thurber Scott, who was chairman of the Orange Bowl Committee. After her graduation she married Frank Marshall Akers, III, of Atlanta, Georgia, and they settled in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 60 years she was an active member of Carrollton Presbyterian Church and was currently a member of First Presbyterian Church in Jackson, Tennessee. She was active in the Carrollton Presbyterian women of the church and served as a community volunteer with the Presbyterian Outreach Program, the Carroll County CASA program, Garden Club, Girl Scout leader as well as numerous other local charities.
A legendary cook, she graciously shared her talent with friends and family.
Cynthia retired from the Carrollton City School System where she was an assistant teacher at Maple Street School and Carrollton City Kindergarten.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and a true southern lady.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frank Marshall Akers, III; and husband, retired Lt. Colonel William Aubrey Jones, USAF, (Carrollton); granddaughter, Grayson Anne Perry, (Cumming, Georgia); brothers, George Thurber Scott, Sr., (Ashburn), William Talmadge Scott, Jr. (Scottsdale, Arizona); devoted uncles, Dr. Frank T. Scott, Dr. Joseph W. Scott, sisters-in-law, Gail Akers Thompson, Atlanta, and Barbara M. Scott, Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Survivors include daughters, Sally Akers Turnipseed (Spencer), of Birmingham, Alabama, Nancy Akers Perry (Timothy), of Cumming, Kelly Akers Butler (Tom), of Jackson, and Cynthia Flewellyn Akers of Cumming; grandchildren, Andrew Turnipseed (Gabby), William Talmadge Turnipseed, Catherine Butler, Thomas Butler, IV, and Caroline Perry; uncle, Dr. Roger D. Scott, Fort Myers, Florida; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the devoted and loyal caregivers who beautifully cared for Cynthia during her years in Jackson, Tara, Shanda, Loretta, Louise, Toyorah, Keyla, Patricia, Velma and Brenda among others.
Graveside services will be conducted on Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, 201 Mt. Vernon Highway, NW, Sandy Springs, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Carrollton Presbyterian Church, 14 Maple Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117 and First Presbyterian Church 1573 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, Tennessee 38301.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
