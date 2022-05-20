Cynthia Elizabeth Howard, 70, of

Decatur, on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Celebration of

life service will

be held on Friday,

May 20, 2022, at

2 p.m. at The Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church

St. in Riverdale. Interment private viewing will be

on Thursday,

May 19, 2022,

from 2-6 p.m.

MASKS WILL

BE REQUIRED

OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.

