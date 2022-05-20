Cynthia Elizabeth Howard, 70, of
Decatur, on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Celebration of
life service will
be held on Friday,
May 20, 2022, at
2 p.m. at The Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church
St. in Riverdale. Interment private viewing will be
on Thursday,
May 19, 2022,
from 2-6 p.m.
MASKS WILL
BE REQUIRED
OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
