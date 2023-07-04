Ms. Cynthia Denise Helton age 62 of Carrollton, Ga passed away June 29, 2023. Memorial services were conducted Monday, July 3, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton Georgia from 5-7 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St. Carrollton, GA 30117.

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Helton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.