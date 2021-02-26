Cyneth North, 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Feb. 21, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Her viewing will be on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., family hour 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. For the safety of the family and others the family requests that everyone wear masks for the funeral service and for the viewing.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street, Carrollton, Georgia, (770) 832-9059.
